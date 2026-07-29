The Austin Metcalf memorial fund





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BG7dM3T1u/





Groups of people can act just like narcissists and these group dynamics are exactly like what narcissists do on the individual level.





Austin Metcalf’s father. For the last year he has been baited, provoked, gaslit, and the victim of DARVO, Deny Accuse Reverse Victim and Offender.





People were telling him Karmelo was actually the victim and his son was a bully, even though his son was dead.





There are pictures of people pissing on Austin’s grave and worse online.





These behaviors are exactly what a narcissist does in an individual relationship or family dynamic.





If you have experienced it as I have, you know how unpleasant and awful it is.





Then after all the abuse he finally reacted. To be clear, I don’t approve of Jeff calling Karmelo a “watermelon felon.” He shouldn’t have said that and I can also understand how pissed he must have been over the last year.





This is what reactive abuse is. A reaction to abuse.





And when a narcissist baits and provokes someone and when the victim finally reacts the narcissist acts like the person who reacts is in the wrong and they are the problem.





Jeff Metcalf is experiencing that now.





He is the one whose child has been murdered. And throughout the entire time groups of people were treating him and Austin as if they were actually the offender. They swatted his home 6 times. That must be infuriating.





Two things can be true at the same time. Jeff Metcalf was the victim of abuse for the last year and he said something he shouldn’t have, but I understand his anger.





Anyone who has lost a child can absolutely understand his anger.





Anyone who has been a victim of narcissistic abuse can understand his anger.





And this all happened after he tried to offer an olive branch of forgiveness to Karmelo Anthony’s family.





Instead Karmelo’s family rejected the olive branch and it set the tone for everything else that happened. It didn’t have to go that way.





As Americans we should do the right thing and support the metcalf family in they're time of mourning, financial support and show them that American stands with them. 100% of the funds will go to the metcalf family.