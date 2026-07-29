🐾 Support The ATHENA Project: Healing Through Service



Advocating Together for Healing, Environment, Nature, and Animals



At Ark Gardens, The ATHENA Project is where compassion meets action.

Born in honor of a loyal service dog named Athena, this initiative rescues stray animals, grows community food forests, and builds spaces of healing through nature.



🌿 Our Mission:



Rescue and rehome stray dogs



Build community food forests and greenhouseS



Empower recovery communities and at-risk youth



Teach sustainable living, compassion, and stewardship



This year, we are taking the next step:

Launching a hybrid SEED campus in Chester, PA in partnership with The Liberation Academy — combining food, animal care, education, and healing into a living model for communities everywhere.



🌎 Your Donation Supports:



Daily food, medical care, and safe housing for rescued animals



Building food forests and regenerative green spaces



Materials and supplies for educational programs and workshops



Land development for the Chester hybrid SEED campus



Volunteer training and community outreach



🐾 Every Gift Matters:



$15 feeds a rescued dog for a day



$100 plants a fruit tree in a food forest



$500 builds a raised bed for a healing garden



$1,000 helps fund a classroom or animal shelter on-site



💚 Your Impact



By giving to The ATHENA Project, you aren’t just helping animals —

you are planting hope, feeding families, restoring dignity, and building the future.



All donors will be honored on our Wall of Gratitude and receive special project updates showing exactly how your contribution is changing lives.



🌐 Learn more at arkgardens.net



🙏 Thank you for helping us heal the Earth, one life at a time.



#TheATHENAProject #SEEDInitiatives #HealingThroughService #GrowTheFuture