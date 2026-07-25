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The Anvil

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$670 USD

Fundraiser created byAaron Chicca

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Anvil Inc

The Anvil

Two years ago, God called my family to leave everything we knew and move to Northern Idaho, without ever seeing it in person. It wasn't a decision that made sense on paper, but we knew God was leading us. Looking back, it's clear He wasn't simply moving our family. He was laying the foundation for something much bigger.


Before that calling, I spent four years serving in the United States Marine Corps as a Machine Gunner, completing two combat deployments. After leaving active duty, I spent another four years working as a security contractor, making multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.


Those years taught me lessons that extended far beyond combat.


I witnessed firsthand what brotherhood looks like when men are willing to sacrifice for one another. I also saw the consequences when men carry burdens alone. Discipline, courage, accountability, and purpose weren't optional... they were necessary for survival.

Coming home, I began to see a different kind of battle. I spent years preparing men, including myself, for physical battles. Today, I believe God has called me to prepare men for spiritual ones.


Men everywhere are fighting invisible wars. Marriages are failing. Fathers are absent. Anxiety, addiction, loneliness, pornography, depression, and spiritual apathy have become commonplace. Many men are desperately searching for purpose, yet few are being challenged to become the men God has called them to be.


That's why God birthed The Anvil.


Just as steel is forged through fire, pressure, and repeated strikes, we believe God uses His Word, biblical brotherhood, accountability, hardship, and discipleship to forge ordinary men into Godly leaders.


The Anvil isn't simply another men's ministry.


Our vision is to raise up men who know Christ deeply, lead their families faithfully, stand courageously for truth, and disciple the next generation. Through Bible studies, leadership development, outreach, service projects, and immersive experiences like our Armored Men's Weekend, we are creating an environment where men are challenged spiritually, mentally, and physically while building lifelong brotherhood.


We're still at the very beginning.


Your support helps establish the foundation for what we believe God is building. Every donation helps provide meeting spaces, ministry materials, event scholarships, technology, outreach opportunities, and resources that allow us to reach men and families who otherwise could not participate.


We aren't trying to build a large organization.


We're trying to build strong men.


Because when God transforms one man, He changes a marriage. He changes children. He changes generations. And ultimately, He changes communities.


If you believe our nation needs more men who love Christ, lead with humility, stand for truth, and serve others sacrificially, we invite you to become part of this mission.


Thank you for believing in what God is building through The Anvil.


"As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another." - Proverbs 27:17


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