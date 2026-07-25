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The Anchor Swim Initiative: Sponsoring Swim Lesson

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$700 USD

Fundraiser created byAnchor Swim Initiative

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anchor Swim Initiative

The Anchor Swim Initiative: Sponsoring Swim Lesson

Our Story

Hi! I’m Arabella, a Florida high school student, a competitive swimmer, and a certified lifeguard. Living in Florida, we are surrounded by water, so learning to swim is very important. Swim lessons can be expensive and many local families just can't afford them. No child should miss out on learning to swim just because of a price tag.


I started this project to cover the cost of swim lessons for local families here in Palm Beach County. Most programs completely forget about the parents, but we fund separate lessons for them when needed too, so the whole family can learn to swim.


Our goal is simple: every single person deserves the chance to learn how to swim. We want to break down financial barriers and help our community, one family at a time.

How Your Money Helps

Every dollar goes straight to swim lesson fees for families at certified local pools. No money goes to me or anyone else for personal compensation.

  1. $40 covers lessons for one child.
  2. $80 covers lessons for two kids.
  3. $400 helps a whole group of families.

While lessons can't guarantee total safety, they teach basic skills that can reduce the risk of drowning. Thank you so much for supporting my mission to give local kids and parents the chance to learn how to swim!

Contact

For questions, partnerships, or collaboration opportunities, please contact: anchorswiminitiative@gmail.com


Important Disclosure

The Anchor Swim Initiative is a student-led project and is not a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are classified as personal gifts and are not tax-deductible. All funds are managed through a dedicated account overseen by a parent and used solely for family swim lesson enrollment and basic operational expenses.

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