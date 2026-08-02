Those of us who know and love Tosha Walden have watched her devote herself completely to Alan over the past several years. She lovingly cared for him day and night, putting her own life, career, and even many of her own needs on hold so she could be by his side until the very end.

Many people have asked how they can help Tosha now that Alan has passed. In response to those heartfelt requests, the Alan Walden Memorial Fund has been created to help ease the financial burden she is carrying as she navigates funeral expenses, remaining medical bills, and the difficult process of settling Alan’s estate.

If Alan’s music, friendship, mentorship, or kindness ever touched your life—or if you’d simply like to encourage Tosha during this new chapter—I hope you’ll consider making a contribution of any amount. Every gift, every prayer, and every act of kindness means more than words can express.

One of the greatest ways we can honor Alan’s legacy is by helping care for the woman who so faithfully cared for him.





Below is a personal note from Tosha.

To everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind words, and love since Alan’s passing, thank you from the bottom of my heart.





For the past three years, I had the privilege of caring for my beloved husband, Alan Walden, as he faced his health challenges. During that time, I devoted nearly all of my time and energy to his care, setting aside much of my own work and income so I could be by his side.





As many know, Alan’s life insurance had ended years before his passing, and I am now navigating funeral expenses, remaining medical bills, and the process of settling his estate. Like many widows, I find myself in a temporary season where there is simply more going out than coming in.





Several dear friends have asked how they could help. In response to those heartfelt requests, this memorial fund was established. Your gift will help ease immediate expenses while giving me the opportunity to regain my footing, take care of my own health, and begin rebuilding the next chapter of my life with the same love, grace, and determination that Alan always inspired in me.





Alan spent a lifetime investing in others through his music, mentorship, and friendship. If his life touched yours and you feel led to help me through this season, I will receive your kindness with a grateful heart.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page with others are equally meaningful.





Thank you for loving Alan, honoring his remarkable legacy, and for surrounding me with such incredible kindness during this difficult season. Your generosity, compassion, and friendship will never be forgotten.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Tosha Walden