The According To Hoyt 2026 Fundraiser

Several years ago, Jerry Pournelle told me I should be making money from my blog, because I worked hard and deserved to get paid.

Because I'm very hard headed, it took me till after he was dead, (and only an emergency propelled me to), to run a fundraiser.

This is the annual ATH fundraiser. For posts (almost) every day, slogging it out in the trenches of politics and current events, the occasional writer advice, the fairly regular indie author boost, the epic meme posts, and everything else I do.

So I can justify to my family why I go to bed late and wake up early to keep the blog fed, in addition to the fiction day job.

In recognition that times are still tight, I set the goal low-ish. Feel free to exceed it but don't hurt yourself financially to do so.