Support the Thaw family as 11yo RJ fights for life

On Thanksgiving day 11 year old RJ was severely injured in a freak accident and had to life flighted to Dallas.

Skip Thaw has been battling aggressive cancer for a couple of years now. He and his wife, Kara, have adopted 11 children in addition to their own biological kids.

Kara's initial post from Thanksgiving is below:

"Yesterday we had a busy and amazing Thanksgiving with family … of course it still hurt our hearts that Skip still can not enjoy the meals and his chemo treatments have been extremely rough and tiring but, we are blessed with each and every day we share together!

After such a blessed day the night took a bad turn…. and all of our hearts were broken…

“PLEASE” continue to pray for Skip and our sweet RJ…. Ralynne Joan

She was swinging on a tree swing last night, and the branch broke and landed on her abdomen … she has severe internal injuries.

She was life flighted to Dallas and admitted into Pediatric ICU. She was taken into surgery at 11am... this morning and due to her movement and combativeness, they will intubate her during and after surgery for her body to sleep and rest. They won’t know exactly what they need to do until they get in there with the cameras and if it is severe like they’re thinking then they’ll open her up and repair whatever needs to be repaired possibly remove organs if needed, but they said that they would contact me every hour to hour and a half maybe a little longer depending on what’s going on for updates! 🙏🏻 please say extra prayers

Update 1 -

she is in really bad shape, worse than they expected … please pray strong

During surgery

RJ coded twice and the injuries were worse than they expected so they have an opened wound coverage and they’ve done an arterial line and then tomorrow they’ll go back in for surgery and we pray that the intestines are not completely dead or that can be fatal.

Update 2-

After surgery this morning and it was was getting worse so they allowed all of to go in her room and pray together … and then they explained they were going to do a bedside procedure instead of moving her to see if they could find the issue causing her blood pressure to drop as low as 42/20."

The Thaw family needs our help and support this Christmas season! Please donate to help cover medical expenses, travel, meals, care for the other children, and other additional expenses they are experiencing.

I will post current updates and additional as I get them!