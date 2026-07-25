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Thanks you for your blessings.

Goal$1,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byDavid Silverman

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Silverman

Thanks you for your blessings.

Hi, My name is Mango. I have been expressing my musical art on the streets of the city of Toronto for just shy of 3 decades.


In my nearly 3 decades of performing on the streets of Toronto, I have met so many incredible people. From all of you, to celebrities, to rock stars to sports athletes, to local heroes. It has been my absolute pleasure performing for all of you! Many of you have seen me multiple times and supported my performances, for which I profoundly " thank you" for all your blessings.


I have, for the most part of my career, played many genres of popular music, and nothing makes me happier than seeing the reaction of the happiness that people feel when they are enjoying my performances. I've had metal heads bopping their heads to the Backstreet Boys and Harry Styles fans banging their heads to Metallica! Nothing is off limits if I can make it mine!


Recent changes to venue policies, such as cashless venues, have affected my ability to receive your generous gifts, as many people are simply not carrying cash these days, which I can totally understand. Many people have expressed that they would like to contribute, but they did not have cash on hand and E-transfer was a process that many did not want to deal with, and I frankly I don't blame them. I hope that setting up this Give Send Go helps to make the process more simple and easy for anyone wishing to express and bestow any blessings to me. I thank each and everyone of you


I do rely on your generous gifts for not just a gift for my performances, but your gifts do genuinely go towards my own personal maintenance and day to day survival, as well as the maintenance and transport of my gear.


I can normally be found outside your favorite venue, such as Scotiabank Arena or Rogers Centre performing after the event. Please add me on Instagram: @mango_416_247

THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT! -Mango



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