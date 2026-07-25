Thankful hope

Hello,

My name is Stephenie I am a mother of 2 amazing boys 1 is 19 yrs and 1 is 12 & 1 beautiful girl (she is actually a 2year old Staffy) I don't like to ask for help simply because I would rather be the one helping others I have been through a lot and I don't give up easily I work hard mostly for nothing more than the feeling of knowing I helped someone else with their happiness but I tend to put me on the back burner and get behind on my "me stuff" like my driver license my license has been expired for 12 years now I was in a very controlled, abusive, and anti social relationship/marriage. I finally got out of the situation I currently have every intention on filling for a divorce as quickly as I can but first I have to get my driver license back I have driving while suspended tickets in 2 county's if I can pay the reinstatement fee and take both test before the 21st of July " this month" the tickets will be thrown out I absolutely have absolutely no funds coming in at the moment I lost my job because the owners sold the store and it was closed down with absolutely no warning to myself or my coworker I really need help with this any help will be greatly appreciated and praised please consider me to help me I can't help but feel like I can't move forward with any of my other mandatory life changes without getting this done and out of the way.

$150.00 reinstatement fee

$46.00 both written & road test





Thank you for your time

#godsavespray