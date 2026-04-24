Thank you Lord and my Guardian Angel

Hi my name is James. I did not think I was going to be able to come out and ask but I had to put my faith in God, and my hope in humanity. I was about a day away from not making it before I felt my guardian angel lift my spirit. I sit here in my hospital bed as I write this, praying I can make it through the this infection. There's no way my guardian angel wasn't with me when I was brought in to the hospital. I had gone to two hospitals prior but they didn't catch the infection and now I've been here for a month recovering I've lost so much but I have so much to gain. In the meantime I've lost my living situation and my vehicle but that's ultimately replaceable. at this point I just need the necessities as long as this infection healing progresses. The infection is so close to my heart that it was a day away from Doomsday and tell you what I am being grateful to still be here today. I was a adopted at a young age but then put into the hands of a predator. He has since passed away while being incarcerated but I just wanted to show that there's always prayer and Hope for us to heal and I leave you with this. My guardian angel was right by my side and for which makes me continue to prosper with pride. Lord. I thank you for the challenges you help me through and thank you for the love I never once knew. Amen