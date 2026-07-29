✈️ Empowering Youth. Building Futures. Inspiring Success.

Youth Fly Above INC is dedicated to empowering youth and young adults ages 16–25 through mentorship, leadership development, educational enrichment, job readiness, housing navigation, and community outreach.





We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to rise above challenges and discover their full potential. Many youth face barriers that can make it difficult to achieve their goals. Through guidance, resources, and supportive relationships, Youth Fly Above helps young people build confidence, develop life skills, and create pathways to success.





Your support helps us:

✅ Provide mentorship and leadership opportunities

✅ Assist youth with job readiness and career development

✅ Support housing navigation and transitional resources

✅ Deliver educational enrichment and life skills training

✅ Expand community outreach programs





Every donation makes a difference.

Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or more, your contribution helps us create opportunities, inspire hope, and empower the next generation.





Together, we can help youth fly above obstacles and build brighter futures.





Thank you for supporting Youth Fly Above and investing in the leaders of tomorrow. 💜✈️



