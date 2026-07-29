Thailand Mission Trip

I am going on a three month mission trip to Thailand this fall to work with an organization called In Better Hands. They help families in their community and children who have been trafficked or who are at risk of being trafficked. I am fresh out of high school, and I don't have the funds I need to make the trip. I want to go serve God and the children in Thailand, but I can't do that unless I can get what I will need to cover travel and my stay there. I have until September, and I hope to be able to reach my goal :) Thank you!