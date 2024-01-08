Legal Defense Fund for Surgeon Whistleblower

My name is Eithan Haim. I am a 33-year-old general surgeon who was the anonymous whistleblower in a story released May 16, 2023 by Christopher Rufo. We exposed the fact that Texas Children's Hospital - the largest children's hospital in the world - was lying to the public about the existence of their transgender program. In part due to the story's release, the very next day, the Texas Legislature voted, with bipartisan support, to ban transgender medical interventions on minors. The conduct we exposed became illegal in the State of Texas within 24 hours of our story.

Just over a month later, on June 23rd, 2023, a few hours before my graduation from surgical training, two federal agents showed up to my apartment in a highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force. Despite their best attempt at launching a surprise interview, I insisted on having an attorney present. Before leaving, however, I was given a target letter signed by a federal prosecutor that stated I was being criminally investigated for a case regarding "medical records."

Since no laws had been violated (no personally identifiable patient health information was disclosed), this was nothing more than a blatant attempt at political intimidation. We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children.

Between then and our decision to take this story public, the path forward was unclear. I knew that speaking out would necessarily put myself and my family at great risk, but after experiencing the extent of the corruption first-hand, it became clear that silence would never be an option.

We paid (and are paying) an enormous price. We spent the entirety of our retirement, investments, savings, and almost all of our disposable income to pay the legal bills to keep the case alive. My name was also leaked to left-wing activists who have viciously defamed me online and threatened my reputation as a physician. Although we have given this case all we have, there simply isn't enough to keep up with the hundreds of thousands we currently owe in legal bills or the potential million(s) it would cost to fight this case through trial.

I do not bring this up to cast myself as the victim or grift for sympathy - because at the end of the day self-pity does nothing for you. We see this as the exact opposite - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand up for what is right and against those who abuse their authority to silence those who speak the truth. In this way the costs are miniscule. Whatever we have paid - whether financial, emotional, or career-wise - has been well worth it.

All money raised goes directly to our attorneys at Burke Law Group. Like us, our attorneys are all-in for this fight. Owing to their faith in this cause, they have sacrificed countless hours of their own time on my legal defense and the defense of laws banning transgender procedures on minors.

This fund supports my legal defense in order to establish a precedent for other whistleblowers to speak out without fear of government persecution. It will also help support our efforts to fight against the unsubstantiated challenges to state laws banning these procedures (with my assistance, we have already filed multiple legal briefs defending the laws with organizations like Do No Harm). Additionally, this fund will support offensive legal action against those who have abused their professional responsibility in service of radical transgender ideology. Every dollar will work towards dismantling the legal and political regime attempting to keep medical professionals like me silent.

To read more about who we are and what we believe, please follow the links below:

The original story exposing Texas Children's Hospital's transgender program: https://christopherrufo.com/p/sex-change-procedures-at-texas-childrens

An interview between me and Rufo about the nightmare of transgender ideology in children's hospitals: https://christopherrufo.com/p/thrown-to-the-wolves

Our incredible lawyers at Burke Law Group: https://burkegroup.law/

If you have any questions, or want to learn more, my personal email is eithanhaim@proton.me. I would love to hear from you. Thank you for your support.