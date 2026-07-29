Texas Mothers

Hi everyone,

My name is Anita Marlin Casas(La Negra), and I am proud to call Texas my home. As a single mother myself, working hard every single day to provide for my family while balancing life's many responsibilities, I know firsthand both the beautiful rewards and the immense challenges of raising children on your own.

Single mothers are some of the most resilient people you will ever meet, but everyone needs a village. Unexpected expenses—whether it’s a sudden car repair, medical bills, school supplies, or just making ends meet between paychecks—can feel incredibly overwhelming when you are carrying the weight entirely on your shoulders.

I am starting this GoFundMe to create a support system for local single mothers who are working tirelessly to build a bright future for their kids. My goal is to raise funds that will go directly toward helping these moms cover essential needs, ease their financial burdens, and remind them that they are not alone.

Every single dollar donated will go directly toward supporting a mother and her children. Whether you can contribute financially or simply share this page with your friends and family, your support means the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your generosity, and for helping me lift up the incredible single moms in our community.



