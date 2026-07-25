Tetelo health bill

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

We are asking for your help during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced.

My brother, Tetelo, was involved in a tragic hit-and-run accident while walking home from work in Johannesburg. He suffered severe injuries and is currently in critical condition. He is fighting for his life, and every moment is precious.

The medical expenses for his treatment have already reached R40,000, and our family simply cannot cover these costs on our own. We are doing everything we can to support him, but we desperately need help.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Tetelo’s medical care and treatment. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you share this fundraiser with others. Your support could help us reach someone who is able to make a difference.

Please keep Tetelo in your prayers as he continues to fight for his recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.

May God richly bless you for every act of love and support.



