From Prison to Purpose: Help Me Launch "Testify" Homeless Ministry

My life has been a journey from deep faith into even deeper darkness, and back again by the grace of God.

I grew up in a passionate Christian home, dreaming of becoming a missionary. At 14, my world shattered when my best friend died tragically. I turned my back on God and fell into severe drug addiction—meth, heroin, and a life of crime that led to homelessness and multiple prison sentences.

In 2017, after yet another arrest, I hit rock bottom in a jail cell. I finally cried out to God. In that moment, everything changed. I experienced a profound medical miracle—an unexplained, complete healing from Hepatitis C that doctors could not explain—confirming God’s power in my life.

In prison, I devoted myself to the Bible, began leading studies, and was called “Pastor Logan.” For the first time, I found true redemption and a burning purpose.

Now, I am free and called to serve. I was released in March 2025, and I am dedicating my life to helping others who are where I once was.

That’s why I’m founding Testify, a homeless ministry to feed the hungry, restore the broken, and share the hope of Jesus Christ on the streets. We will provide meals, essential supplies, and a pathway to recovery and community.

I am asking for your support to launch this vital work. Your donation will directly fund:

Hot meals and survival kits for the homeless.

Outreach materials and Bibles.

Basic operational costs to get this ministry on the ground.





My past is a testimony of what God can restore. My future is about offering that same hope to others. Please partner with me to bring light into the darkest places.

Thank you for your belief, your support, and your generosity.

With gratitude,

Logan

#Testify #ChangeLives #HopeForTheHomeless