Terminally Ill Pancreatic Cancer Patient's Wish

Last October, we received the devastating news that my husband, Shawn Workman, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Such a diagnosis often leads to a sad prognosis, and our world was certainly turned upside down in hearing this news.





Though it has been a challenging time, we were hopeful from the beginning and determined to stay strong and help Shawn fight to beat the odds. Through GoFundMe, we previously asked for help covering medical expenses, transportation to treatments and other unforeseen expenses during his long road ahead. Many came through, and we are so grateful for the love, prayers and monetary support everyone has sent along the way.





Tragically, we received the worst news possible concerning Shawn’s condition about a month ago. After ten agonizing rounds of chemotherapy infusions and thirty rounds of radiation therapy, the tumor in his pancreas had not shrunk and his condition was deemed inoperable, leading to his terminal prognosis.





Though heartbreaking, we continue to put our best feet forward to make life as comfortable and enjoyable for my beloved for as long as we are privileged to have him in our lives.





To that end, we are asking for help to fulfill a wish he has always wanted and planned to do someday but hasn’t yet been able to – an ocean fishing expedition off the coast of North Carolina.





Depending on circumstances, e.g., his overall condition and wellness level, the outlook of his prognosis, and when funds are available for the time of year, we also have some other excursions planned that may need to be substituted, or added should we be able to extend his life via existing or new experimental treatments, which will also help give Shawn something to look forward to as he continues his fight. We are therefore adding a motor vehicle trip up the Pacific Coast Highway and a fishing retreat get-away in Montana to the ask we are making. We have put together three different destinations for Shawn's wish; the final choice will be based on a variety of variables.





All funds raised will go to fulfilling at least one of the three wishes. Hopefully, the one most important to Shawn, the ocean fishing adventure, will be possible. He would be over the moon excited to have the opportunity to fulfill this life-long desire.





The raised funds may also be used to help fund any new promising treatments, not covered by insurance, that may extend Shawn’s life and/or improve his quality of life.





Funds raised may also be used to cover any unexpected medical or life expenses that we cannot cover but that also cannot be deferred. In simple terms, we are just extending the ask we made at the beginning of his fight and updating it to include making a wish come true in the face of the new reality Shawn and our family now face.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. We are truly grateful for any contribution.

Grateful,

Tammy Workman