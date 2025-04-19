Pastor's Wife Seeks Alternative Cancer Treatment

Teresa Harris is a former homeschool mom who has five children and ten grandchildren. Her husband is the pastor of a small Reformed Baptist church, who serves the lord faithfully as a bi-vocational pastor. The church is only able to pay him a housing stipend each month, so he works as a Mayfield driver for his salary and benefits. She has had three recurrences of cancer going from Stage 2 to Stage 4 in the past several years. The progression of the cancer has put incredible strain on their personal finances, as they have many medical bills that need to be paid. She wants to try some alternative/holistic cancer treatments, but these treatments are not covered by her medical insurance. Any amount that you can give would be a huge blessing to help them with their past, recent, and future medical bills.







