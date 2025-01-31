Believing for a Miracle: Ashley’s Journey to Healing

For those of you who don’t know Ashley’s story, she was born with a very rare genetic bone disease called osteopetrosis. This disease causes bones to become overly dense, leading to severe complications, including brittleness and frequent fractures. Over the past two years, Ashley’s condition has worsened, causing excruciating pain and serious infections in her face and jaw.

As Ashley sought medical answers, it quickly became evident that local specialists in Grand Rapids were not equipped to handle the complexity of her condition. After exhausting options nearby, she was ultimately referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where a team of top specialists, including oral surgeons and infectious disease doctors, began forming a plan for her care.

While Ashley does have insurance, her high-deductible plan left her with many medical expenses throughout this journey. She fought tirelessly for her insurance to approve a critical operation before the year’s end (she had finally hit her out-of-pocket-max in 2024, so it would have been covered at 100%), but despite her best efforts, it was deemed “exploratory” and denied. Meanwhile, her condition worsened, and in January 2025, her Mayo team determined they could no longer wait. The infection was spreading rapidly, and surgery was urgently scheduled for January 27th.

Trusting God and knowing she had no other choice, Ashley and her husband made the difficult decision to move forward, paying for much of the operation out of pocket while continuing to appeal the insurance’s decision. Off to Mayo we all went!

God’s Hand at Work

Ashley was prepared for a lengthy surgery where parts of her upper and lower jaw would likely need to be removed and replaced. To everyone’s surprise, the surgery went better than expected—Praise God! Because Ashley’s condition prevents proper blood flow to her jaw, her teeth had begun to die and break apart, contributing to the severe infection. As a result, all of her teeth needed to be extracted. However, in an incredible answer to prayer, her lead doctor said that it does not appear that she has osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection they were deeply concerned about. While she still faces challenges ahead, including complex decisions about implants and permanent teeth solutions, and an additional operation, we are believing for complete healing of this disease in Jesus’ name!

If you know Ashley, you know she has a heart for children. Before her health worsened, she was a full-time nanny and a full-time mother. The increasing pain forced her to step away from nannying, leaving their family without her income source. Many friends, family members, and even strangers have asked how they can help, and while Ashley has been hesitant, she ultimately agreed to let us create this GoFundMe for those who feel led to give.

Most importantly, Ashley wants this page to be a testimony—not just of her journey, but of God’s power to heal. Whether or not you feel called to give financially, we ask that you join us in prayer. Pray for wisdom for her medical team, for continued provision, and for a full restoration of her health. We believe that Ashley’s story is far from over, and we know that Jesus is the ultimate HEALER.

Thank you for your love, support, and prayers!



