Temporary Support for wife Lucy

I am reaching out to friends and family as we have been struggling with Lucy's health, and I have been on FML for the last 12 weeks, but it is ending and I can't return to work at this time. My work will not allow me to work remotely so we will be losing the health benefits too. We will be selling our home here and moving closer to doctors but in the mean time we will need help financially. I have applied for my Social Security but it will take time for it to kick in and it will be lower than what we need to survive. I will be reaching out to OHP for full health coverage as well. Anything helps at this time. Thank you for taking the time to read, and as always prayers are welcomed too!