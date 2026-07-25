Temporary Stability

Hi! I’m Tee PAYPAL-@MoyeTee1





Anything helps 💜





I’m 27 years old and currently unhoused. I have been applying to job and clinging to my belongings as best I can. I am slotted to start a job 7/23 if all goes well. Until then, I need somewhere safe to stay, so I can restart my life. I have been sleeping in parks and using public restrooms as of late, but the money will go to the cheapest motel room I can find so I can safely store my stuff, while trying to get things done. Thank you so much in advance and when I am back together I will be spreading the love to others.