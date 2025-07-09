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Temporary help

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Mercedes

Temporary help

Hi everyone,

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but after a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to reach out.

Over the past several months, I’ve been doing everything I can to stay financially afloat. I’m currently working multiple jobs, including DoorDash, Instacart, and home care I also have another job that no longer has availability. I’m also continuing to apply for additional work and trying to pick up as many hours as possible, but despite my efforts, my income has not been enough to cover my essential monthly expenses.

My biggest concern right now is keeping up with my housing and transportation. Over the next three months until I move out and back with my parent but in the meantime, I need to cover:

● Apartment rent

● Car payments

● Car insurance

These expenses total approximately $5,265. Having reliable transportation is essential because it’s how I get to work and earn income through DoorDash, Instacart, and my other jobs.

This fundraiser isn’t about avoiding responsibility—it’s about asking for temporary support while I continue working hard to improve my situation. Every dollar will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head and allowing me to continue working until I can secure more consistent income.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me and could help it reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than I can express.


With gratitude,



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