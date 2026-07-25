Temporary hardship, need rent assistance

Hi, my name is Ashley, and I’m reaching out because I’m facing a temporary financial hardship and need help covering my rent.

I’ve been doing everything I can to come up with the money on my own. I’m working, looking for every opportunity to earn extra income, planning to donate plasma, selling personal belongings, and doing my best to avoid falling further behind. Unfortunately, I’m still short on my rent, and my apartment has informed me that they may begin the eviction process if I’m unable to pay.

I’m not someone who likes asking for help, but I know sometimes we all need a helping hand. Any amount, no matter how small, would go directly toward my rent and help me stay in my home while I get back on my feet.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give. I’m truly grateful.



