Temporary Circumstances

I really hate to ask for money but I don’t know what to do so I’m seriously humbling myself. I’m in a financial bind and humbling asking for help for my family. It is small just my wife and daughter. I have no immediate family who can and would and I don’t know if they would help. I lost my home 3 years ago because they wanted money after my mother passed away. They wanted their money so to speak and refused to leave the house to me when I asked. I took care of both my mother for 20 year as her health slowly faded while I had a part time job. After we moved out I had to rent an apartment. I’m trying to make rent by the end of the month. I’m at risk of losing my car now. I give my daughter a ride to school and pick up. Unfortunately my wife doesn’t drive right now so I’m the only driver. I’m in credit card debt now also. And our cell service needs to be paid. Everything needs to be paid. We need to eat also and daughter needs things for school. As I said I still have my part sometimes full time job and have been seeking another source of income to supplement. Apparently though ZipRecruiter wouldn’t let me update my profile and now have to start over there. At the moment my part time will not cover all my financial obligations. I’m just hoping there are kind souls in this universe that will see this and help me recover from all this. If you can’t donate prayers will do. I’m a man of faith. I’m only using these funds to catchup, pay bills, and so my little family can survive. God Bless all who see this and here my plea. I need my faith in this world restored and it’s hard to hold back my tears lately. Here is what the funds will be used for.

$2,000 late car payment.

$3,000 2 months rent.

$1,000 late cell phone payment

$2,000 to see we eat and daughter’s school

$7,000 to cover my credit card debt.

I hope this reaches someone in this world who is kind or people who have the means. I am trying and not losing hope. Like I said I hate asking. I haven’t even asked my friends or family who I’m afraid to talk to. I was always kind to others when they need help. I’m praying the God returns in kind.

Thank you so much!

I’m eternally grateful!

Thank you!