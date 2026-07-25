GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Temporary Circumstances

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Heavrin

Temporary Circumstances

I really hate to ask for money but I don’t know what to do so I’m seriously humbling myself. I’m in a financial bind and humbling asking for help for my family. It is small just my wife and daughter. I have no immediate family who can and would and I don’t know if they would help. I lost my home 3 years ago because they wanted money after my mother passed away. They wanted their money so to speak and refused to leave the house to me when I asked. I took care of both my mother for 20 year as her health slowly faded while I had a part time job. After we moved out I had to rent an apartment. I’m trying to make rent by the end of the month. I’m at risk of losing my car now. I give my daughter a ride to school and pick up. Unfortunately my wife doesn’t drive right now so I’m the only driver. I’m in credit card debt now also. And our cell service needs to be paid. Everything needs to be paid. We need to eat also and daughter needs things for school. As I said I still have my part sometimes full time job and have been seeking another source of income to supplement. Apparently though ZipRecruiter wouldn’t let me update my profile and now have to start over there. At the moment my part time will not cover all my financial obligations. I’m just hoping there are kind souls in this universe that will see this and help me recover from all this. If you can’t donate prayers will do. I’m a man of faith. I’m only using these funds to catchup, pay bills, and so my little family can survive. God Bless all who see this and here my plea. I need my faith in this world restored and it’s hard to hold back my tears lately. Here is what the funds will be used for.

$2,000 late car payment.

$3,000 2 months rent.

$1,000 late cell phone payment

$2,000 to see we eat and daughter’s school

$7,000 to cover my credit card debt.

I hope this reaches someone in this world who is kind or people who have the means. I am trying and not losing hope. Like I said I hate asking. I haven’t even asked my friends or family who I’m afraid to talk to. I was always kind to others when they need help. I’m praying the God returns in kind.

Thank you so much!

I’m eternally grateful!

Thank you!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve