Temporarily out if work due to severe injury

Hey all names john, im a sandblaster for a small mom pop company, had a fall in a store it resulted in a torn quad patella tendon. So im out of work for a while and well bills, like, everything do not stop for no one.. ive got medical bills and lost wages that are going to start stacking up on me. Fairly quickly..I have a wife and kids. So things are really imperative that I can gather funds to pay for food, bills and now medical bills.any help as always would be greatly appreciated. As most would know this injury could take a long time to recoup from .