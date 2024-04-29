The Temple Restoration Project is an extension of the 610Fit Academy. The projects aim is to deliver a message from the Lord to God's people. He is encouraging His people to stop and consider our ways, because it is no longer time to build up our own houses (our bodies) but rather a time to build up the house (the temple, our bodies) for the Lord so that He may take pleasure in it.

Go up to the hills and bring wood and build the house, that I may take pleasure in it and that I may be glorified, says the Lord. Haggai 1:8

As the Body of Christ, we are the temple both individually and collectively, therefore the way we care for our bodies, and function on a daily basis should not be rooted in the patterns of this world but rather in who we are in Christ. The world walks by the way of fitness but we must walk by the way of faith. These two methods of functioning directly oppose each other. Fitness is a set of predetermined methods, motives and mindsets that increase self-reliance and strength, while faith pursues reliance and strength in Christ. Through fitness we become strong so that we are not weak, through faith we become weak so that we are strong (2 Corinthians 12:10).

The 610Fit Academy is seeking funds to help deliver, teach and implement the message of Faith over Fitness through The Temple Restoration Project. We are also in the process of building up the academy, it will be a place for us to train in Christ to become who God created us to be. We seek to empower the Body of Christ not to become fit but rather to become 610Fit (strong in the Lord).

Be strong in the Lord and the strength of His might. Ephesians 6:10







