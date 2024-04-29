Goal:
USD $31,000
Raised:
USD $9,600
Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Higginbotham
The Temple Restoration Project is an extension of the 610Fit Academy. The projects aim is to deliver a message from the Lord to God's people. He is encouraging His people to stop and consider our ways, because it is no longer time to build up our own houses (our bodies) but rather a time to build up the house (the temple, our bodies) for the Lord so that He may take pleasure in it.
Go up to the hills and bring wood and build the house, that I may take pleasure in it and that I may be glorified, says the Lord. Haggai 1:8
As the Body of Christ, we are the temple both individually and collectively, therefore the way we care for our bodies, and function on a daily basis should not be rooted in the patterns of this world but rather in who we are in Christ. The world walks by the way of fitness but we must walk by the way of faith. These two methods of functioning directly oppose each other. Fitness is a set of predetermined methods, motives and mindsets that increase self-reliance and strength, while faith pursues reliance and strength in Christ. Through fitness we become strong so that we are not weak, through faith we become weak so that we are strong (2 Corinthians 12:10).
The 610Fit Academy is seeking funds to help deliver, teach and implement the message of Faith over Fitness through The Temple Restoration Project. We are also in the process of building up the academy, it will be a place for us to train in Christ to become who God created us to be. We seek to empower the Body of Christ not to become fit but rather to become 610Fit (strong in the Lord).
Be strong in the Lord and the strength of His might. Ephesians 6:10
Proud of you and I will pray for your ministry.
Thank you for your kind donation. With your help, we will launch The 610Fit Academy and The Temple Restoration Project. Our mission is to teach the Body of Christ what it means to be strong in the Lord.
November 15th, 2024
To properly understand the answer to this question, we need to have a clear understanding of who it is we are becoming.
One thing to remember is that as God's children we are not of this world (John 17:14), but of the kingdom. So, to function properly it would make sense that we do not function in the patterns of this world (Romans 12:2), but instead in the ways of the kingdom.
Let's ask the Lord how these truths change the way we do things in this life, including caring for our bodies, which are a temple of the Holy Spirit (1Corinthians 6:19).
We have grown accustomed to caring for ourselves by stewarding our bodies according to the world's definition of stewardship. This means we take care of ourselves because of the gift of life we have been given. But the Biblical definition of stewardship is to function in the strength of the Lord by allowing Him to care for us, including our bodies, because He is who is capable, and who is meant to care for us.
November 15th, 2024
Here is a link to listen to our podcast on FaithChannel. FaithChannel is free and it offers Christian based media.
https://www.faithchannel.com/Podcasts/1277666e-0c1c-4dff-9e4d-8dfc77446a94
Enjoy!
Your donations will help us keep the podcast going and provide for the implementation of the 610Fit Academy, a place where together we can come to learn how to live by faith over fitness in order to become strong in the Lord.
July 16th, 2024
I first want to thank everyone who has donated and/or been praying for the mission the Lord has put before us. We have decided to set a 6 month goal which would give us a total of around $5000.00 a month in funds. For the vision we have from the Lord we will need more but for now I believe this is the place to get the ball rolling.
Your donation will help me to step away from being a full time personal trainer so that I can spend more time developing the message and the mission. It will also be spent on production cost for The Temple Restoration Project podcast, as well as to produce videos that will teach what it means to live by faith over fitness and pursue becoming 610Fit (strong in the Lord).
You can find The Temple Restoration Project podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or The Faith Channel app.
