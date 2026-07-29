Temple Of The Living God: Truth On Wheels

​​"Welcome to our campaign page! We have officially laid out our blueprints for the 2-story mobile sanctuary. Take a look at our exterior design, sanctuary setup, and upper loft floor plans above. We are stepping out in faith to bring this ministry to communities nationwide—thank you for standing with us from day one!"





"Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." — Mark 16:15

​Dear Friends, Seekers, and Believers,

​Thank you for stepping into our vision. We are reaching out to our global community to help us launch a unique, groundbreaking tool for ministry: The Temple of the Living God Mobile Sanctuary





The Vision: A Sanctuary on Wheels

​Our mission is simple yet profound: to take the Word of God directly to the people, city by city, across the United States. We are building a fully mobile, custom-designed tiny home that serves a dual purpose:

​The Ground Floor Sanctuary: A beautiful, sacred space dedicated entirely to teaching, fellowship, and sharing deep, contextual translations of the King James Bible. ​The Upper Floor Residence: A private loft space allowing us to live and travel sustainably, keeping our focus entirely on the ministry without the burden of hotel costs or commercial overhead.

​This mobile temple will feature our official emblem—the Tree of Life design—right at the center of its beautiful arched facade, serving as a beacon of growth, deep roots, and divine truth wherever we park.





The Strategy: High Stewardship, Low Cost

​We believe in being excellent stewards of the resources God provides. To make your donations go as far as possible, we are not paying a premium retail price for a fully finished luxury tiny home. Instead, we have engineered a brilliant, cost-cutting hybrid strategy:

​The Shell (Outsourced for Safety): We are hiring a reputable, professional tiny home builder to construct the heavy-duty trailer, framing, roof, and exterior siding. This ensures the Temple is 100% highway-safe, certified, and structurally engineered to withstand cross-country travel. ​The Interior (Our Sweat Equity): Once the safe exterior shell is delivered, we are doing the interior finish work ourselves! From insulation and flooring to building the altar and pulpit with our own hands, we are eliminating thousands of dollars in commercial labor fees. ​Resourceful Sourcing: We will be using smart material substitutes (like high-durability, road-flexible luxury flooring) and sourcing vintage, repurposed church pews from closing congregations to give the sanctuary an authentic, historic feel at a fraction of the cost.

​Where Your Donations Go

​By utilizing this DIY-finish strategy, we have slashed the standard $130,000 professional build price down to a lean, efficient goal of $55,000.

​Every dollar raised goes directly into the physical materials of this mobile ministry:

​$40,000 – The Professional Structural Shell: The certified dual-axle trailer, heavy-duty framing, weatherproofing, roof, and exterior shell. ​$12,000 – Interior DIY Materials: Highway-grade insulation, PEX plumbing, electrical wiring, a climate-control mini-split system, and interior wall panels. ​$3,000 – Sanctuary Fixtures & Media: Lumber for the custom altar, repurposed seating, and the sound/teaching equipment needed to broadcast our messages to the community.

​How You Can Partner With Us

​We cannot hit the highways alone. We need a foundation of believers to help build this temple. Here is how you can stand with us today:

​Give: Whether it is $10 to buy a box of framing screws, $150 for a window, or a major seed investment toward the trailer frame, your financial gift will directly build the walls of this sanctuary. ​Share: Help us spread the word! Pass this GiveSendGo link along to your church small groups, your social media pages, and anyone who believes in innovative, boots-on-the-ground evangelism. ​Pray: Cover this project in prayer. Pray for the construction phase, for safe travels on the American highways, and for the hearts of the people who will step inside this mobile temple to hear the Word taught.

​We will update this page regularly with photos and videos of the build process—from the moment the bare trailer shell arrives to the final polish on the altar. You will see your generosity take shape in real-time.

​Thank you for helping us take the Living Word to the open road!

​In Faith and Gratitude,

The Temple of the Living God Ministry





"Help us build 'The Temple of the Living God'—a mobile, 2-story tiny home sanctuary designed to travel across the United States teaching deep translations of the King James Bible. By combining a professionally certified structural shell with our own interior sweat equity, we are keeping costs low to maximize every dollar for the Kingdom. Partner with our mobile ministry today!"



