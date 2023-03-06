Supporting Teleios

Raised:
USD $3,300
Please consider donating again to Teleios this Giving Tuesday to support our nonprofit mission of sharing the gospel and bringing Christ to the world! Your donation will help fund:
• Bible Study Program – we have engaged 85+ young adults from all around the world with a personal Bible study.
• Teleios U – we produce educational videos providing verse by verse Bible teaching in Ephesians, Romans, Colossians, Titus, 1 Peter and 1 John, and also major themes in scripture.
• Internships – we give college students an opportunity to work in ministry while they also receive training through a personal Bible study.
• Biblical research – we use scientific methods to demonstrate the positive impact of scripture on people's wellbeing and societal benefits of Christianity in general.
• Grants to missionaries – we provide financial grants to supports to Christian missions worldwide who prioritize the explicit sharing of the plan of salvation and/or directly teaching the Bible.
Contributions are deductible to the donor’s federal income tax return and used 100% towards Bible based research and education. Help us today!
May God bless your continued ministry.
Towards Changing of name
