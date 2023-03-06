Supporting Teleios

Campaign Image

Please consider donating again to Teleios this Giving Tuesday to support our nonprofit mission of sharing the gospel and bringing Christ to the world! Your donation will help fund: 

• Bible Study Program – we have engaged 85+ young adults from all around the world with a personal Bible study.

• Teleios U – we produce educational videos providing verse by verse Bible teaching in Ephesians, Romans, Colossians, Titus, 1 Peter and 1 John, and also major themes in scripture. 

• Internships – we give college students an opportunity to work in ministry while they also receive training through a personal Bible study. 

• Biblical research – we use scientific methods to demonstrate the positive impact of scripture on people's wellbeing and societal benefits of Christianity in general. 

• Grants to missionaries – we provide financial grants to supports to Christian missions worldwide who prioritize the explicit sharing of the plan of salvation and/or directly teaching the Bible.

View our website and social media accounts to learn more about Teleios:

http://teleiosresearch.com 

https://www.facebook.com/teleiosresearch 

https://www.facebook.com/teleiosu 

https://www.youtube.com/c/teleiosvideos

Contributions are deductible to the donor’s federal income tax return and used 100% towards Bible based research and education. Help us today!

Recent Donations
Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Uganda Ministry
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless your continued ministry.

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Stacie Marksbury
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Suzy Kopp
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Mary Freibert
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

suzy kopp
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 900.00 USD
1 year ago

Towards Changing of name

