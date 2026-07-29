Tekeya and Baby Truce

I have known Te’keya now for over six years, and have been her mentor and friend as she did the hard work to make a better life for herself. And now she has beautiful baby Truce. Tekeya is doing all the right steps in seeking gainful employment, being a great mom to baby Truce, and bettering her life for both of them. She just recently was able to get her very first car so she could keep moving forward with her job in Home Health. But right now, the car needs repair so she can continue to move forward with her job, home, and raising Truce.. we have all been there when we’re doing all we can do, and something like the setback of a car breaking down can undo all of our hard work. Can we rally together to help Tekeya over this hurdle so she can keep her job and her new home she just moved into with baby Truce? if you’ve ever been in a situation where the kindness of strangers got you through, I am asking you to chip in what you can :-) blessings to everyone!