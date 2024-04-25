What Happened to self Defense in Canada?

I'm reaching out on behalf of my dear friend Tejeshwar Kalia, who has recently faced an incredibly unjust situation. Tej was innocently going for work doing his night shift, simply working at a local convenience store, when he was suddenly attacked by an assailant. Amidst the chaos of the assault, Tej defended himself, only to find that he would be wrongfully accused and charged with aggravated assault.

Tej is a kind-hearted individual who has always been there for others in times of need. He has never hesitated to lend a helping hand or offer support to those around him. Now, it's our turn to step up and support him in his time of need.

Legal battles are not only emotionally draining, but also financially burdensome. Tej is facing significant crisis for his living expenses and legal fees to clear his name and seek justice. He shouldn't have to face this alone. That's why I'm reaching out to our community for help.

See below this humble request for your assistance.

I come before you today with a story of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. Just a short while ago, while working the night shift at Circle K in downtown Peterborough, I found myself in a harrowing situation. A person attempted to threaten and rob me, unleashing a torrent of violence upon me, leaving me with three painful blows to my head and spine.

In the desperate act of self-defense, I fought back, resulting in my current legal situation. These charges have placed an immense financial burden upon me, leaving me unable to work and with depleted savings.

However, amidst this darkness, the light of our community shines brightly. The people of Peterborough rallied around me in ways I never could have imagined. From offering words of encouragement to providing tangible support, your unwavering solidarity gave me strength in my darkest hour. With your help, I was able to secure bail from the court, allowing me to navigate these turbulent waters with a semblance of hope.

Not only am I grateful for the support I've received, but I am also humbled by the kindness and generosity of this community. These experiences have reinforced my belief in the inherent goodness of people and the power of collective action.

I understand that times are tough for many, and asking for help is never easy. However, I firmly believe that by coming together as a community, we can overcome any challenge. Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in my ability to receive a fair trial and seek justice.

I assure you that any funds raised will be used solely for my living, Education, and legal expenses. As, I was not able to work for months due to the legal issues and constraints. Ensuring transparency and accountability every step of the way. Your support will not only provide me with the means to defend myself but also restore my faith in humanity during these trying times.

Please consider donating to my crowdfunding campaign and sharing it with your networks. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone has access to the legal representation they deserve.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering support.

Here is the link to the article for the whole incident covered by Joe Warmington with my thanks!

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-video-of-violent-peterborough-robbery-should-exonerate-store-clerk



