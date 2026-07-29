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Teeth

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byDon Sasso

Fundraiser funds will be received by Don Sasso

Teeth

I'm in desperate need of a helping hand here so let me start from the beginning.


I work for a field merchandising company and we do everything on our personal phones from scheduling work to emails. I lost access to my company email account for a period of 4 months and during those 4 months they sent out an email stating they were changing health carriers and we needed to re-do our medical elections. I didn't know this and by the time I got access to my emails it was too late to do anything so right now I have absolutely no health, dental or vision insurance until November of this year. I bought a Delta Dental HMO plan, only one I could afford, and I went to the dentist finally to get a checkup as my teeth were hurting. Turns out 1 tooth was broken at the gum line and 1 the crown fell off and 2 others the crowns were loose.


Today the one that was broken at the gum line, broke off completely and I got an emergency appointment to get the root removed. The cost to remove the root, insert a bone graph to my upper jaw is $1255.00 to redo my crown that was lost is another $1100.00 then there's the 2 that are loose that need to be replaced that's going to be another $1200.00. My credit card company reduced my credit line from $7,000 to $900 because I was having difficulty paying the bills already but I was able to pay the entire bill off last week after getting a gift from my mom so now I only have credit available to pay these dental bills and now I don't have enough credit.


It's embarrassing to say but this is all my own fault. I got a job I like that doesn't pay much and after a company buy out my hours were severely cut so I'm not making the money I was before. Instead of getting a new job that could help me afford my expenses I stuck with this company instead and the result is now I'm really in a pickle. My wife is retired and while we don't have to live on a fixed income I just can't ask her to cover my debts like this as I'm not retired yet. I won't have any health insurance until November.


I was sitting in my car heading home from the dentist when I looked up at the ceiling of my car and said "Lord, you've helped me in the past and I hate to be a burden again but do you think you can help me again now" and that's when this site popped into my head. I don't know if this will be successful or not but he sent me here for a reason.


If you can help, please do. I promise once I'm out of this pickle I will pay it forward and help the next person on here as soon as I can financially. Thank you for bothering to read this and if you donate thank you very much for your tender mercy to me.

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