Help Bryan Tee off against colon cancer

My father, Bryan, was recently diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer. While this diagnosis has shaken our family to its core, we are ever hopeful. Dad is an avid golfer, so I’m launching a campaign to help him ‘tee off’ against colorectal cancer, and beat it like he’s Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters. If you can, please give. Every little bit helps!

We love you, dad. Let’s go beat this thing.