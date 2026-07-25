Teenager Just Trying To Make It In Life

This teenage girl has gone through a lot with her racist homophobic parents. She grew up mentally, verbally, and even physically abused- though may not have been every single day of her life, it was a majority of it. She had been sa'd when she was younger multiple times, once by a family member and the rest by someone she thought was a friend. She finally found someone she could trust and her parents now cut off all funds (college, license fee, car..) because they are racist and homophobic. They won't let her get a job or she would as she is a very hardworking person. Any help would mean a lot, as she has to buy most ingredients for whatever she eats, or even buy full meals for herself some days, which is hard without a steady income. Any help at all will be appreciated greatly.