Teen need to payback expensive hospital bill

Was on the way from work on my ebike headed straight in the bike lane then a Black tow truck didn’t look before they turned an hit me my ankle, tailbone, right arm right- hand, left hand palm all took extreme damage to the collision of the vehicle the ambulance and three police cars came and after a poor investigation they summed it up to Florida being “a no fault state” I was given no money an I refused hospital treatment because my parents are out of town and I work a minimum wage job with no car hence the ebike I can’t do that to myself right now this accident has been top 5 most painful thing I have to overcome I had to take time off work because out of all my injuries my hands which are very important I could not feed myself picking things up hurt trying to carry myself hurts to bad my hands are throbbing and turning pinkish red around the wound this has truly been an inconvenience to my life and if I can raise some extra money I can sleep stress free knowing my debt is being sorted