Teddy dog needs surgery to live

I am a single mom of three and my daughter was gifted by me a puppy when her dad

and i divorced...truly these two dog and her are their support system... Teddy has been acting weird lately brought him to the vet and he had a bad herina that requires surgery $6k, ya'll I am

back in college to try to better our life cant afford

this ...its either i drop out of college to work to afford

the surgery to save this dogs life or the other... of you cam even spare a

dollar

it can help