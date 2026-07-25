Ted Sanford & family

Help My Brother and Family Rebuild After Uvalde Flood Damage, My oldest brother and his family lost nearly everything in the recent floods. Their home and business were badly damaged. They also have two other mobile homes, one for the mother-in-law,

and the other for families in need and most belongings need to be replaced.

He has always been strong and dependable in our family, one who always helps. Now we're asking for help as they face the overwhelming costs of temporary housing, replacing vehicles, restocking their business, and basic necessities. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Any donation,no matter the size,will make a real difference Sharing this page would also mean the world. Thank you for your kindness and support. CindyLou Sanford,

For:Ted Sanford and Family