Tech Valley Science Centre kid's show

What is it?

The Tech Valley Science Centre is an animated kid's Creation Science video series that focuses on educating viewers in science and the Bible. In this series involving real science and sci-fi, we will follow the adventures of Ian, five super genius kids, their talking artificial intelligence computer, and later in the series, their pet Tony the T rex. In episode 1 the kids discover for themselves originally preserved soft tissues in fossil dinosaur bone, and extract DNA from the tissues in order to 3D print Tony with one of their inventions, the 3D bioprinter.

Using their inventions, science, scientific experiments, and the Bible, the inventive kids also travel throughout the universe in their time and space traveling shuttle called the chronocommuter, develop and build a pink submarine to explore the ocean depths, and even build labs on other planets and moons as they explore God's creation.

Kids and adults will learn even complex topics such as time dilation, the age of the earth, dinosaurs, the great flood of Noah, paleontology, the age of the universe, even calculus and many, many more topics in a fun and funny way. My hope is also for every single episode to have a science and tech experiment that family can carry out at home. These experiments will be hosted on the Tech Valley website for download and all will relate to something in that particular episode. Each experiment can also be used as stand-alone science education experiments for home educators.





Images & Video:

What you are seeing is either screen captures from the 3D models of the Tech Valley, or sample videos from what's been produced thus far. I will endeavour to add more screen shots and videos as they are produced.





Who is the creative writer behind this epic adventure series?

I'm Ian Juby, the producer and host of Genesis Week, an internationally broadcast television show devoted to the topic of creation and evolution. It has aired for ten years running with over 170 episodes, 155 of which were broadcast internationally. Before I hunkered down at home to produce Genesis Week, I spent 10 years traveling all over North America with my portable Creation Science Museum and gave lectures to both adults and children. I've also taught science and technology since I was 16, getting my start working at what was then the only science summer camp in the world. I also taught technology at the high school level for 10 years in eastern Ontario from 1994 to 2004.

Though I have a tremendous amount of experience in writing and teaching science and technology to children, and in 3D animation, this is my first try at producing an entirely animated science fiction series. In fact, despite all of my extensive connections in broadcast (including several people who have produced children's television productions over the past several decades) I have been the one bringing the most experience to the table in these areas.

The past three weeks alone has been like drinking from the firehose in terms of learning the craft. Yet it's been exciting and incredibly encouraging. I've had the privilege of getting advice and mentorship from people with decades of experience in the broadcast television industry and in producing children's programs. I have been inundated with very talented voice actors submitting tryouts. I have had writers step up to the plate, even as I was praying for co-writers. Although originally written as a live-action series some nine years ago, I believe now is the time to move ahead with the concept. I had been considering creating the series animated and one of my mentors pointed out that "animation is timeless." This was the single sentence that pushed me over the edge in my decision to re-write the show into an animated series. And so here we are.









What your donations will do:

Currently I am funding the entire production myself and would like to be able to generously pay the voice actors, writers and 3D artists for their time. I am putting all of my own time into this project for free. Part of the GiveSendGo will help equip my 3D artists with needed computers and pay for their time to kick off the 3D artistry which will take an enormous amount of time to first model and rig the characters. Once the principle modeling is done, modeling drops to almost nil for the rest of the series though 3D artists will still be needed to setup and animate all the shows.

I also now have a writing team! We have already met with writers from the Miracle Channel in Canada and conducted a workshop which I believe was unprecedented: We put together a writer's room and created a TV show out of thin air so we could learn and practice this rare craft. Once enough funds are raised and one of the writers gets back from his working tour on cruise ships, we will sit down as a team and focus on creating the first season's episodes of the Tech Valley Science Centre. While that is happening, the 3D artistry team will be working on both characters and world models for the show.

Once shows are written and scripted, then the voice actors (a very large team now) go to work recording all the voices. I take the scripts, storyboards and recorded voices and together with the 3D artists, we animate the shows and edit it all together into a finished production.

Future plans are also in the works for a strictly audio adventure version of the show. This series would be similar to a kid's dramatized audio book with new adventures and discoveries.





Canadian Content Regulations:

Please note that there are Canadian Content regulations in Canada with which I need to comply. First, because it is my intention to air the series on Canadian broadcast, the series needs to comply with CANCON. Unfortunately, CANCON rules are now being applied to internet streaming in Canada. This means that my production must meet CANCON requirements or be 'de-boosted' to Canadian viewers. Really the only requirement for CANCON is that I have to focus on using Canadian talent. All voice actors, writers and 3D artists need to be Canadian citizens. While my primary 3D artist is American, I now have two other 3D artists who are Canadian, all voice actors and actresses are Canadian and I myself am Canadian. Just so you know eh!





Thanks for your consideration and your support!