The Last Build

I'm incredibly passionate about an idea rooted in something my family and friends have been doing for nine summers: traveling to rural Mexico to build homes with a group we affectionately call Builders Without Borders.

This experience has given so much to me, that this year I've decided to raise enough funds ($11,000) to pay for an entire house. It's now or never because this is the final year our group will be building together. Campaign funds will be sent by me to Rancho La Paloma to cover our building materials.

These trips weren't just about construction; they were about building bridges, not fences. Back home, I've heard the rhetoric of division, but my experiences south of the border have shown me the faces behind the headlines – the warmth of Griselda, the joy of little Gabby, and the dreams of young Jesus. Our neighbors cautioned us about the risks, but what I found was connection, shared laughter over Spanish candy, and the profound experience of handing over keys that represented safety and security.

Inspired by Mark Twain's wisdom that "travel is fatal to prejudice," I truly believe that exposure to different cultures breaks down bigotry and fosters compassion, and I'm asking for your support to help us raise $11,000 and uplift our neighbors. Every contribution, big or small, will help us build not just a house, but a stronger sense of our shared humanity.