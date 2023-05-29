Supporting Team Murray

Team Murray consists of Johnnie "John" & Annette "Annie" Murray. They have been married 33 years this July.

In May of 2022, John became ill and was removed from work by his cardiologist because his cardiac ejection fraction (the amount of blood leaving the heart each time it pumps) fell below 30 (normal is above 40). During this time he had to wear a “life vest” for three months. This meant if John's heart stopped beating the vest would shock his heart back. He continued testing to figure out what was going on as his health kept declining.

In November 2022, John found out he was in stage 5 of chronic kidney disease. And by January 2023, it was determined he was in end stage renal failure and needed to start kidney dialysis. Renal failure is fatal without dialysis and a kidney transplant.

At this time, John does Peritoneal Dialysis 7 days a week for 13 hours a day. Annie is his primary caregiver, along with working a full-time job.

Currently, they only have her income and they are still waiting for Disability approval. So far, it has been denied twice. It’s been explained that disability denial was due to insufficient clinical detail from our doctors. We are working for an appeal, but nothing is guaranteed. Moreover, heart failure & stage 5 kidney failure do not allow you to hold a job.

John is on a waitlist for a kidney transplant. John was informed that a live donor match has been found, thanks be to God. The match donor is in the preliminary stages of testing and we were instructed to start fundraising for the following needs. These will be imperative for him once he goes in for the transplant operation. Even though we are using our current health insurance, the following expenses are not covered in our plan:

* Prescriptions: Nine different immunosuppresants. Copay amount can be $50-800 per medication and these will all be monthly. Transplant medication expenses can range anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars per month (Source: Baylor Scott and White Transplant Institute Patient Kidney Transplant Manual and our hospital social worker).

* Hospital Stay: Due to the fact that we live over 50 miles from the hospital we will have to stay in Dallas for 6-8 weeks. John has to be close to the hospital due to emergency contingency and followup appointments. They have hospital housing, but the cost will be $70 per day. It does include all utilities. Our expected post-operation housing cost is over $3000. This on top of the costs related to keeping our own home mortgage and utilities paid as well.

* Unpaid Family Leave: Annie will have to be on family medical leave from her job. She gets 2 weeks off as a paid caregiver. Currently, any time she takes off is without pay. At an additional $3000 for the 6 weeks, one can see how not having that salary coming could affect us in a very negative way. We’ve very been blessed by receiving help from friends, family members and love offerings, but we are really having to dig deep. Asking for help is one of the hardest things we have ever done.

* Daily House Management Expenses: We will still have to continue to pay our normal house management mortgage & related bills, which is close to $4000 per month. And we will need food, gas and any other expenses we may be forgetting during this stressful time.

* Unforeseen Post-Surgery Expenses: Our out of pocket maximum has been met, but we can’t yet determine what our actual costs will be towards surgery or additional medical needs. Also, it's our responsibility to cover any expenses that the donor’s insurance doesn't cover. Things like transportation, post-surgery lodging, etc.

These past several months have been challenging and overwhelming for the both of us. It has been super isolating, losing strength and having to navigate our new normal, which has been unbelievably emotional for us. We are separated from church friends, our family and those we love. We miss being the ones who minister to others, and it is super hard to ask others to minister to us. We are so grateful for those that have already, will continue to do so and for those in our future.

Please know we are grateful and in awe of How our Heavenly Father has ordained all of this. We know He knows our future and that the Lord will provide. We hope that others can see us still rejoicing and worshiping through our struggle. In this time, John says, "when I turn from the machine and see Annie" I am given strength to fight each day. The Love we receive from the Lord is a mutual strength we have given each other through our marriage. This love, relationship and committed faith we both share sustains us daily.

Many will not know how much worship music and music ministry has influenced us. It has been the joy of our lives and it is a bond that unites us with our Creator. These lyrics have been helping us forge ahead. We trust they will inspire anyone reading this to grow in your love for God and be strengthened in your own faith.

“You're the one that really matters…”

“All my life you have been faithful. All my life you have been so so Good.”

“Way maker, Miracle worker, promise keeper...Even when I don't see it you're working. Even when I don't feel it your working,

We believe for it.”

“When You choose to leave mountains unmovable, give me the strength to be able to sing it is well with my soul.”

In closing, our prayer for you is, as you pray for what God might have you give, that you be blessed. We pray that you will keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this new life. May the Father bless you and keep you. May His face shine upon you and give you peace.

We promise to post social media updates so you may see our progress.

Thank you so much for your generosity, well wishes & prayers.

Much Love,

Team Murray