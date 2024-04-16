TEAM DIEGO RANCH

Let's get your name on the Diego Ranch event trailer for $100.00 and show everyone how much you love Diego Ranch and the beautiful work we are doing. This trailer goes to hospitals, hospice, retirement homes, disability centers, schools and churches. Have you ever heard a nonverbal child speak for the first time? I have 16 times and I cried hearing every precious word spoken. Have you ever witnessed someone walk again after being in a wheelchair? I have 4 times and it's the most beautiful thing to watch. Have you ever had a child tell you they wanted to themselves? Unfortunately, I have too many times from young girls and boys suffering from depression, anxiety, and bullying. What about a veteran who struggles every day trying to live? We give veterans a purpose and the mental health they deserve and need. We have served over 9000 clients with a 100% success rate, Located in Jonesboro AR.

RULES FOR TRAILER:

1.Each spot is $100.00. Your name can only be put on the trailer one time.

2. You can pay for more spots for someone else or have IN MEMOMORY OF someone or a pet. (Just let us know when you pay for an extra spot WHO THE NAME IS)

3. Names will be all the same size.

4. We will only have 1000 spots open for names.

5. This will be a permeant wrap on the trailer.

6. We are only going to run this for 3 months, ending on Aug 1st to get your names in.



