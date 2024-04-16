Campaign Image

TEAM DIEGO RANCH

Goal:

 USD $6,500

Raised:

 USD $4,355

Campaign created by Michael Jackson

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Jackson

TEAM DIEGO RANCH

Let's get your name on the Diego Ranch event trailer for $100.00 and show everyone how much you love Diego Ranch and the beautiful work we are doing. This trailer goes to hospitals, hospice, retirement homes, disability centers, schools and churches. Have you ever heard a nonverbal child speak for the first time? I have 16 times and I cried hearing every precious word spoken. Have you ever witnessed someone walk again after being in a wheelchair? I have 4 times and it's the most beautiful thing to watch. Have you ever had a child tell you they wanted to themselves? Unfortunately, I have too many times from young girls and boys suffering from depression, anxiety, and bullying. What about a veteran who struggles every day trying to live? We give veterans a purpose and the mental health they deserve and need. We have served over 9000 clients with a 100% success rate, Located in Jonesboro AR.

RULES FOR TRAILER: 

1.Each spot is $100.00. Your name can only be put on the trailer one time.

2. You can pay for more spots for someone else or have IN MEMOMORY OF someone or a pet. (Just let us know when you pay for an extra spot WHO THE NAME IS) 

3. Names will be all the same size. 

4. We will only have 1000 spots open for names. 

5. This will be a permeant wrap on the trailer. 

6. We are only going to run this for 3 months, ending on Aug 1st to get your names in. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

In memory of sweet Miss Maggie

Sahar
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Donna M. Murray (Can you put this next to T. Murray Allinder?)

Knot E Ranch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Messaged you on X about this. Love what you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Please add this to the trailer: In loving memory of Nanasita.

Jerald Ray Bailey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

American Pitbull
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

In memory of Alice and George Carbone

T Murray-Allinder
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

T. Murray-Allinder For the trailer

In memory of Elaine Smith
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

9/21 would have been my mom's 80th birthday. I can't think of a better way to honor her than to help Diego Ranch!

Darth Penguin
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

In memory of Jerry A. Williams, USN

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

For Michael’s trailer in honor of his mom.
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you and the selfless work that you continue to do despite many challenges. You are doing God’s work.

Spence Family Farms
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

The Archer Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Love your organization and will always try to help out!!

JMGLiving
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Love to have J&M Geiger AZ on the trailer!!! My birthday present today to you ❤️

TheFamily
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

Not sure what to put on this trailer other then "in memory of Sugar" TheFamily

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

For name on trailer campaign - so admire the good work you are doing! and best wishes for continued success! - ❤️MsDagny

Beale Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

This is such an awesome program. I have witnessed the miracles of equine Therapy. Please help others in need by donating♡♡♡

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo