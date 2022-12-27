The Gencarella Family

Bryson (age 4, in middle of the picture) was diagnosed in December 2022 with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma (stage 4/high risk). He is a strong, resilient boy with a joyful heart who will persevere through this battle.

His path to recovery is about 16 months, consisting of 3 intense phases. By God's provision and grace, Bryson has completed phase 1 with no detectable cancer! What once was heavy in his bone marrow and a tumor that consumed over 50% of his abdominal cavity is no longer present! For phase 1, he received the standard care of treatment (5 rounds of chemo and surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible), and also was randomly selected in a clinical trial to receive i-MIBG Therapy (this method is very effective for relapsed patients, so the trial places it on the front end of treatment with the goal of decreasing relapses and increasing overall survival). Though not having any detectable cancer is incredible, the relapse rate is high and so the survival rate is only 20%. This is why phase 2 was proven to be effective and then added to the standard protocol.

Currently he is receiving phase 2, which consists of two rounds of bone marrow/stem cell transplants. The hospital stays are 4-6 weeks at a time and are very tough due to the repercussions of the high doses of chemo. After completing phase 2 his survival rate is increased to 50%, and the completion of phase 3 leads to an 70% survival rate.

Your donations are essential to providing for medical and living expenses. Matthew and Tricia are self-employed and just opened their own business, Fort Fitness in Laguna Hills, in July 2022 (just five months before learning of Bryson's diagnosis). The first year of business is tough for any small business owner, and while the timing of this diagnosis is a hard pill to swallow and not understood yet, the family knows God makes purpose of pain and has a plan. Other necessary lifestyle adaptations and care needs for the family have incurred additional costs that these donations will also contribute to on a weekly/monthly basis. Every bit is so helpful!

The family hopes to be completed with Bryson's treatment plan by May 2024. The Gencarella's are full of faith that God will rid Bryson of this disease and they greatly appreciate your donations and prayers.

