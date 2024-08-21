Team Levi 7

As many of you have heard, precious Levi peacefully entered the presence of Jesus on August 22nd. While we find comfort in knowing he is now whole and experiencing the joy of heaven, his absence here leaves an enormous void. During this challenging time, we want to continue surrounding Joel, Kristal, and Everett with our love, prayers, and support.

One opportunity to bless the Flower family would be to help cover their financial expenses at this time. As you may have heard, the number 7 has been meaningful along this journey. In honor of Levi, donations made in denominations of 7 would be a thoughtful tribute.

Surround the flower family with your prayer and worship:

Pray/worship/walk for 7 minutes

Whispering a prayer when you see a 7

Make a 7-song worship list

Anything with a 7 to worship/pray/walk/run/bike

Thank you for standing with them during this incredibly difficult time.

Feel free to reach out with any questions.

Ruthie, David, Jonathan, Carol, and Doug

*Please note that you can choose to make your donation anonymous to the public. Please also note that GiveSendGo puts a suggested "tip" amount to help with their processing fees. You can easily change this to $0.