Team Levi 7

As many of you have heard, precious Levi peacefully entered the presence of Jesus on August 22nd. While we find comfort in knowing he is now whole and experiencing the joy of heaven, his absence here leaves an enormous void. During this challenging time, we want to continue surrounding Joel, Kristal, and Everett with our love, prayers, and support.
One opportunity to bless the Flower family would be to help cover their financial expenses at this time. As you may have heard, the number 7 has been meaningful along this journey. In honor of Levi, donations made in denominations of 7 would be a thoughtful tribute.
Surround the flower family with your prayer and worship:
Thank you for standing with them during this incredibly difficult time.
Feel free to reach out with any questions.
Ruthie, David, Jonathan, Carol, and Doug
*Please note that you can choose to make your donation anonymous to the public. Please also note that GiveSendGo puts a suggested "tip" amount to help with their processing fees. You can easily change this to $0.
Prayers
"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God." 2 Corinthians 1:3. May the everlasting comfort of our Lord be so near to you all at this time. You are in my prayers always.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are deeply sorry for your loss.
Deepest condolences to your family.
We are beyond sorry to hear about your loss. May the Lord bring you healing and comfort during your time of sorrow. Please let us know if there’s anything you need.
Dear Joel, Kristal and Everett, Praying for all your family as you mourn the loss of your wonderful son and the joy he brought all those who had the priviledge of knowing Levi. With love Jeff and Norell
With Love from Canada from some of the Mighty Men and those who learned about the Flower family through them. Standing with you in your loss. Praying God's peace and strength upon you during this time. You are never alone! God Bless!
May God continue to bless you with love and light and hope
Thankful for Gods grace and that someday we’re be gathered again. It’s long here on earth when we’re missing loved ones but heavens so busy with reunions; by the time we get there, it will seem just a moment away for them. What a wonderful savior to give us the peace of knowing Levi is wrapped in His safety, His health and In His loving arms! Praying that you feel wrapped in Jesus too.
Loved Levi so much. Praying for you all. Love ya. Ben, Lisa, and Maci Engle
Love you Everett, praying for you daily Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous fall. - Psalm 55:22
Praying for all of you these days and grateful for the time I got to spend with Levi & your family. Levi was one of the highlights of my time in Winchester & a little miracle im am lucky to have hung out with, I will miss him dearly! Love all of you and hopefully I’ll be in the area soon to give you all hugs! Love Jenna Jacoby Psalm 17:8
Heavenly Father, We come before You with heavy hearts, lifting up Joel and Crystal Flower as they grieve the loss of their precious son, Levi. Lord, in the midst of their deep sorrow, we ask that You surround them with Your comforting presence. May Your peace, which surpasses all understanding, guard their hearts and minds in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:7).
