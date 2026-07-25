Team Tulla

My sweet baby girl, Tulla, is a ray of sunshine. She's been dealt a rough hand with ongoing medical anomalies since birth.

She stopped breathing when she was only a few days old. She stopped being able to nurse and continued to get worse at latching onto a bottle. I fought to have her seen by speech therapy, ENT, or anyone who could help.

Several months later, we ended up back in the children's hospital because she was desaturating when she ate. It turns out she was aspirating horribly, and it was unsafe for her to eat by mouth.

Tulla had an NG tube placed. Since this is going to take more than a few months to correct, we now have a G-tube.

She has a small bronchus tube which means her lungs are prone to infection. We have to help her keep her lungs clear with nebulizer treatments and inhalers. She needs oxygen when she sleeps.

There are lots of hospital trips and stays with expenses that insurance doesn't cover. These funds go directly to those expenses.