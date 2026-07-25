Team Thomas

Recruit Thomas began his journey with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on October 20, 2025, when he entered the academy. During that time, he built friendships that quickly turned into something more—people who became like family. Throughout training, Thomas consistently showed what it means to persevere, pushing himself beyond his limits and never backing down from a challenge.

He became an inspiration to those around him, standing tall among his peers despite earning the lighthearted nickname “Mosquito.” His attitude, determination, and heart are what truly set him apart.

Recently, Thomas has undergone multiple surgeries, with more still ahead, due to a serious medical condition that has left him bedridden. While news like this would shake most people, Thomas has continued to face it with strength, positivity, and an unwavering spirit. Even now, he remains as upbeat and resilient as ever.

Thomas joined law enforcement in search of camaraderie—of being part of something bigger than himself. Now it’s our turn to show him that he’s more than earned it. Let’s come together to support Thomas and his family in any way we can, and remind him that he’s not facing this fight alone.