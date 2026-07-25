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Team NBT Lemons

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byTravis Mawrence

Fundraiser funds will be received by Travis Mawrence

Team NBT Lemons

🏁 Help Team NBT Race Safely at the 24 Hours of Lemons! Urgent we have less than 10 weeks until the race!!


Hello and thank you for visiting our fundraiser!

We are Team NBT, a group of automotive professionals who have come together to compete in one of the most unique motorsports events in the country: the 24 Hours of Lemons at Buttonwillow Raceway Park on September 26th-27th.

The concept is simple: purchase a car worth $500 or less and transform it into a race car capable of surviving 24 hours of endurance racing. While the car itself may be inexpensive, the safety equipment required to participate is anything but.

Safety is our number one priority. To compete, we must install a professionally built roll cage, racing seats, harnesses, fire suppression systems, window nets, and other mandatory safety equipment. In addition, every driver and crew member must be equipped with approved racing suits, helmets, HANS devices, gloves, and other personal safety gear.

These requirements are essential to protecting our team both on the track and in the pits, but they come with a significant cost. That’s why we’re reaching out to our friends, family, coworkers, and community for support.


What started as an idea from our management team has quickly become much more than a race car project. It has brought together technicians, apprentices, and team members from different departments to work toward a common goal. Along the way, we’ve already seen incredible teamwork, leadership, problem-solving, and creativity.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us move one step closer to putting a safe and competitive car on the track. Whether you’re able to contribute financially or simply share our fundraiser, your support means the world to us.

We would also love to invite you to come cheer us on at Buttonwillow Raceway Park on September 26th-27th. The 24 Hours of Lemons is an unforgettable event filled with creativity, endurance racing, and plenty of laughs. It’s truly one of the most entertaining racing experiences you’ll ever see.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting Team NBT. We look forward to sharing our progress and hopefully seeing you at the track!


See you at the races,

Team NBT


“100% of donations will be used for required safety equipment and race entry expenses.” 



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