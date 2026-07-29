Team KOMA to US Nationals

We are reaching out to request your support for our Taekwondo team as they prepare to travel from California to Charlotte, NC, to compete in the 2026 USA Taekwondo National Championships.





As you can imagine, the costs associated with traveling across the country are significant. Our young athletes have been training tirelessly to become national champions, and your gracious support will help them get closer to achieving their goals.





Any contribution is truly appreciated and will go directly toward the team's expenses. Thank you for your time and for supporting our athletes.





Blessings,





Knockout Martial Arts