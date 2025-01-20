Team Kim Hassell Supporting Her Healing Journey

I first met Jeffrey and Kim Hassell last year when I joined the Voice Mentorship. About six months into the program, Jeff and I decided to collaborate on a song, which became my very first single. Through that creative process, I grew close to both Jeffrey and Kim and discovered their incredible faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

Kim is a warrior—she’s been fighting cancer with unwavering faith for over a year, trusting that the Lord is healing her body. Jeffrey has stood steadfastly by her side, leaning into God’s promises. Together, they’ve faced this journey with courage and grace.

Recently, they received the difficult news that Kim’s cancer has returned. With prayerful hearts, they’ve decided to pursue therapies they believe the Lord is leading them to. These treatments, however, come at a significant cost—one no family should have to bear alone.

This is where we, their community and the body of Christ, get to step in. We have the opportunity to lift the weight of financial burdens off their shoulders so Kim and Jeffrey can focus fully on her healing journey. By supporting this family, we’re not only easing their immediate needs but also sowing into the Kingdom of God.

Kim is one of the most faithful intercessors I’ve ever met. Her prayers, encouragement, and light have lifted me out of my darkest moments. Now, it’s our turn to come alongside her. She has an assignment of healing, and we have the honor of sowing into that journey.

Will you join me in blessing the Hassell family and partnering in Kim’s restoration? Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus in their time of need.