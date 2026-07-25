Team Kelly Evans: Cancer Medical Fund

Everyone who knows Kelly Evans loves her. The jarring news of her pancreatic cancer has brought our community together, searching for ways to support her through this fight. Kelly will be receiving chemotherapy treatments for the rest of her life. The goal of this chemotherapy is not to eliminate the cancer entirely, but to slow its progression and extend her time with us. Many of you have asked how to help financially. As medical bills begin to pile up, we are launching this fund to give Kelly peace of mind and financial relief. Let’s rally around her so she can focus completely on healing and spending precious time with the people she loves.