Our worlds were turned upside down on 6/3/26 when we were told our baby has a brain tumor and we were emergency flighted to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Emma is the most beautiful soul you will ever meet and if you know her you know her heart is so big and she cares so deeply for everyone and everything. It’s hard to look at someone so beautiful and perfect and ask why did this happen to her. We are broken. But she is strong, a fighter, and we can do this! In the meantime people have been asking if we had a donation account so here it is. We truly hate asking for money all we really want is your thoughts and prayers for my beautiful sweet girl. If you can give thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts it’s means so much to me and my family. Team Emma her fight is our fight and we will fight. ❤️