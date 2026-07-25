Team Brad Bike Fund

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I have chosen this platform as it allows me to track etransfer contributions (preffered, as it avoids fees), but for those wanting to use card, please do so here. Etransfer to: teambradv@gmail.com (set up for autodeposit).

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Brad looked at me and said, "Julia, this will never work."

Naturally, I took that as a challenge to prove my husband wrong... again. 😄

If you've been following our journey, you know Brad caught the triathlon bug a few years ago. He trains before work, after the kids are asleep, and somehow finds the determination to keep showing up no matter what life throws at him. He's an incredible athlete, but the biggest obstacle hasn't been the early mornings, injuries, illness, crashes, or balancing training with a young family/ new baby.

It's been his bike.

For years he's poured countless hours researching, repairing, upgrading, and trying to squeeze one more race out of it. Instead of worrying about pacing and nutrition, race morning has become a guessing game of, "What will break today?"

At Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant last weekend, he raced with only 2 working gears... and still had an incredible race. Imagine what he could do on a bike that actually works the way it's supposed to.

With Ironman Ottawa coming up, he's once again searching for parts and hoping for the best.

I'm following your advise, and trying to crowdfund this!

I've set a fundraising goal of $10,000. A properly fitted tri bike is closer to $20,000, but every dollar gets him one step closer.





Now... let's prove Brad wrong. ❤️





If you are able, please etransfer to teambradv@gmail.com (set up for autodeposit). If you would like to use card, feel free to do so using this platform.